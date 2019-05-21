Partizan Belgrade Tennis Club 22 May From the section Tennis Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/48315829 Read more about sharing. Two murals celebrating Djokovic's achievements have been painted on tower blocks in Banjica. 'With belief in God' is the slogan accompanying this one. The outside of the block where Vladimir Djokovic lived. Neighbours say Novak visited regularly up to his grandfather's death, asking him to make mint tea and eating pljeskavica (Serbian burger) nearby. Neighbour Djordjo Milenic talks to the BBC's Slobodan Maricic outside Vladmir Djokovic's old flat. "I used to say to Vlada, let’s go to my place and watch Novak's matches. 'I will if you have good rakija (Balkan fruit brandy)', he told me!" This is the first-floor entrance to the block where Vlada lived and where Novak sheltered in the basement with family and friends A gate guards the hallway leading to the front door of Vladimir Djokovic's old home. Whenever Djokovic returns to Belgrade he stops by Partizan Tennis Club - an arm of the multi-sport body which also includes the football team - to catch up with old faces and escape the pressures of the ATP Tour, says the club's president Dusan Grujic A picture of young Djokovic with fellow future Serb Grand Slam champion Ana Ivanovic hangs on the wall at the Partizan Tennis Club Djokovic pictured with team-mates and friends after Partizan won the Serbian Under-16 national championships. Djokovic poses with Partizan president Dusan Grujic in the clubhouse. "I’m layman and he is what he is. So we don’t talk about tennis. We talk like friends or family," Grujic says. When Djokovic wins a major tournament, Partizan buy a congratulatory advert in national newspaper Sport. This one on the left says: "There are a lot of stars in the sky, but yours shine the brightest. We wish you to shine for your whole life. Happy birthday, champion." This is Partizan's main court, which they hope to renovate and name in Djokovic's honour.