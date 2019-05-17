Italian Open: Roger Federer withdraws before quarter-final with injury

Roger Federer had been competing at the Italian Open for the first time since 2016

World number three Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Italian Open before his quarter-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas with a right leg injury.

Federer, 37, a four-time finalist in Rome, was competing at the event for the first time since 2016.

The Swiss saved two match points to defeat Borna Coric 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9-7) on Thursday, having beaten Joao Sousa in straight sets earlier in the day.

Tsitsipas will face Fernando Verdasco or Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

"I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete today. I am not 100% physically and after consultation with my team, it was determined that I not play," said 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.

"Rome has always been one of my favourite cities to visit and I hope to be back next year."

Spain's defending champion Nadal, chasing a ninth Italian Open title, is in quarter-final action against compatriot Verdasco later on Friday.