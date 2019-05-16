Italian Open: Roger Federer saves two match points to beat Borna Coric

Federer spent a total of three hours, 51 minutes on court during his two wins on Thursday

World number three Roger Federer saved two break points in defeating 13th seed Borna Coric 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9-7) to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Open.

Federer, playing in the event for the first time since 2016, beat Joao Sousa in straight sets earlier in the day.

Coric, 22, had not played since beating Britain's Cameron Norrie on Tuesday and returned superbly to race 4-0 ahead.

Federer, 37, levelled and sealed a tense deciding set to wrap up victory in two hours, 31 minutes.

It was their first meeting on clay, with Federer leading 3-2 on previous encounters having won the most recent 6-2 6-2 in Dubai this year.

Having lost the opening set comprehensively, during which he was treated for a blister, Federer had his first break point opportunity at 3-2 up in the second.

Though it was not taken, a magnificent cross-court forehand created another which led to a succession of exchanges of serve, culminating in another break from Federer to seal the set in 47 minutes.

The Swiss maestro saved a break point in both the fifth and nine games of the decider but a rare wayward forehand saw him slip 3-1 behind in the tie-break.

To tumultuous cheers from the crowd in the late evening, Federer, four times a beaten finalist in the tournament, rallied and served out for victory on his second match point.

He will next face eighth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Italian Fabio Fognini.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, seeking his ninth Italian title, conceded only two games in winning his two matches on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who has lost in the semi-finals of his last four events, took one hour eight minutes to beat France's Jeremy Chardy 6-0 6-1 and six minutes fewer to see off Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1 6-0.

Nadal next plays fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, who defeated 11th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov 7-5 3-6 6-3.