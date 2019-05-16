Nick Kyrgios storms off court at Italian Open after game penalty

Kyrgios has a history of explosive incidents on the court

Australia's Nick Kyrgios forfeited his second-round match at the Italian Open after walking off court against Norway's Casper Ruud.

The 24-year-old was in the deciding set when he was given a game penalty, reportedly for swearing, to trail 2-1.

He then kicked at a bottle, threw down his racquet, hurled a chair on to the court, picked up his bag and left.

Kyrgios has a history of fines for poor behaviour on court and in March clashed with a fan at the Miami Open.

Earlier this week he served underarm during victory Daniil Medvedev, while his actions on Thursday came as it emerged he said in a podcast interview that "could not stand" Novak Djokovic - who he described as "cringeworthy" - and called Rafael Nadal "super salty".

Kyrgios' past controversies

In 2015, having already been fined for an "insulting remark" to opponent Stan Wawrinka, Kyrgios was given a suspended 28-day ban and £16,200 fine for making lewd remarks about the Swiss player's girlfriend.

The following year he was banned for eight tournament weeks and fined £20,560 for his behaviour - including "lack of best efforts" at the Shanghai Masters. During the match in question against Mischa Zverev, Kyrgios also argued with a fan and received a code violation for swearing, after which he was fined for breaching the ATP code of conduct.

In the same tournament the next year, having earlier received a warning for smashing two balls out of court in frustration, he stormed off midway through his first-round match against Steve Johnson. He was later fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Shanghai Masters was again the venue last year when he was involved in a prolonged argument with French umpire Damien Dumusois during his first-round exit.

