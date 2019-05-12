Italian Open: Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie qualify for main draw

From the section

World number 81 Dan Evans is the British number three

Britain's Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie both recorded victories to qualify for the Italian Open main draw.

Evans, ranked 81st in the world, overcame top seed and Monte Carlo Masters finalist Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 7-5 6-3.

British number two Norrie saved two match points to beat Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-3 4-6 7-6 (8-6).

They join British number one Kyle Edmund - who plays Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the first round - in Rome.

Evans' victory over Lajovic was a career-best on clay, with Lajovic ranked 57 places above him.

The 28-year-old beat Dutch tenth seed Robin Haase 6-2 6-4 in the first round of qualifying, while 45th-ranked Norrie, 23, beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 7-5 6-3.

World number one Novak Djokovic, defending champion Rafael Nadal and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are all in the Rome draw.