Madrid Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win third title

Novak Djokovic lost the previous meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas

World number one Novak Djokovic beat a tired-looking Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Madrid Open for a third time.

The Serbian, 31, beat Rafael Nadal's semi-final conqueror 6-3 6-4 in one hour 32 minutes to earn a record-equalling 33rd Masters 1000 title.

Djokovic raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening set after breaking the 20-year-old Greek in the second game.

And he broke in the ninth game of the second set to ensure he didn't drop a set all tournament.

"I wasn't playing my best tennis after the Australian Open so I was looking to regain momentum," Djokovic told Sky Sports. "I played some of my best tennis here."

On his opponent, he added: "He's very talented, he beat Rafa yesterday, he had a late night and he wasn't as dynamic in his movement and that was probably due to his long match."

Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer at the Australian Open, has had a superb season and in addition to his win over Nadal, had won the previous match against Djokovic at the Rogers Cup in Toronto last August.

But he struggled to match the 15-time Grand Slam champion, who had superior energy after overcoming Austrian Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals.

More to follow.