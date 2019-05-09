Madrid Open: Simona Halep through to semi-finals
World number three Simona Halep beat Australian Ashleigh Barty 7-5 7-5 to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals.
Halep broke serve at 5-5 in each set before holding serve to love to seal a narrow victory against the ninth seed.
The Romanian is hoping to win the Madrid title for a third time after victories in 2016 and 2017.
The 27-year-old will play world number one Naomi Osaka or Swiss player Belinda Bencic in the semi-final.