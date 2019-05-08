Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal through to third round

Rafael Nadal, a five-time champion in Madrid, has yet to win a title this season

Rafael Nadal beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger Aliassime 6-3 6-3 to reach the Madrid Open third round.

The 32-year-old world number two, who has been struggling with a virus, won the first break point of the match in the eighth game before taking a tight first set.

Aliassime, 18, saved five match points on his own serve in the second set but Nadal won the sixth to seal victory.

Nadal, seeking his sixth Madrid title, will play American Frances Tiafoe next.