Madrid Open: Simona Halep beats Viktoria Kuzmova to reach quarter-finals

World number three Simona Halep thrashed Viktoria Kuzmova 6-0 6-0 to reach the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

Halep, who beat British number one Johanna Konta in the second round, took just 45 minutes to see off her Slovakian opponent, who is ranked 46th.

The Romanian is hoping to win the title for a third time after victories in 2016 and 2017.

Halep will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan or Australian Ashleigh Barty next.