Katie Boulter: Briton to miss rest of clay court season and French Open
- From the section Tennis
British number two Katie Boulter has withdrawn from the French Open and will miss the rest of the clay-court season due to a back injury.
The world number 92 was struggling with the injury during Britain's Fed Cup victory over Kazakhstan last month.
Boulter, 22, sealed a 3-1 victory as she beat Zarina Diyas, but needed a hot water bottle on her back during changeovers.
She has not played since that match on 21 April.