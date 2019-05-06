Katie Boulter: Briton to miss rest of clay court season and French Open

Boulter struggled with the back injury in Britain's Fed Cup victory against Kazakhstan in April

British number two Katie Boulter has withdrawn from the French Open and will miss the rest of the clay-court season due to a back injury.

The world number 92 was struggling with the injury during Britain's Fed Cup victory over Kazakhstan last month.

Boulter, 22, sealed a 3-1 victory as she beat Zarina Diyas, but needed a hot water bottle on her back during changeovers.

She has not played since that match on 21 April.