Madrid Open: Sloane Stephens beats Victoria Azarenka to reach round of 16
-
- From the section Tennis
American Sloane Stephens recorded her fourth successive win over former world number one Victoria Azarenka to advance to the round of 16 at the Madrid Open.
The 26-year-old world number eight was broken twice as Azarenka, now ranked 52, took the match to a deciding set.
Belarusian Azarenka, 29, spurned two break points at 1-1 and Stephens won 6-4 2-6 6-2 in two hours, six minutes.
Stephens will face the winner of Tuesday's match between China's Zheng Saisai and Alize Cornet of France.
Seventh seed Kiki Bertens and 12th-ranked Anastasija Sevastova recorded straight-set victories over Jelena Ostapenko and Mihaela Buzarnescu respectively.