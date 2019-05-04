Johanna Konta loses to Maria Sakkari in Morocco Open final

British number one Johanna Konta missed out on her first WTA clay-court title after Greece's Maria Sakkari fought back to win the Morocco Open.

Konta led by a set and a break before Sakkari won 10 of the final 11 games to seal a 2-6 6-4 6-1 victory in Rabat.

Britain's two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist served strongly in the opening set before unforced errors crept in.

Sakkari sealed her first WTA title with a forehand winner on her second championship point.

The 23-year-old fell on her back on the red clay before kissing the surface in celebration after being congratulated at the net by Konta.

