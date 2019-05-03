Johanna Konta into Morocco Open final with straight-set defeat of Ajla Tomljanovic

Konta last reached a final at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham in June 2018

British number one Johanna Konta is through to the first clay-court final of her career after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets at the Morocco Open.

Konta, 27, beat Australian Tomljanovic 6-2 7-6 (9-7) in one hour and 31 minutes in Rabat.

Prior to this week, world number 47 Konta had never won two consecutive WTA main draw matches on clay.

She will play Maria Sakkari or Alison Van Uytvanck in Saturday's final.

The match will mark seventh seed Konta's first final since June 2018, when she lost to Australia's Ashleigh Barty in Nottingham.

Konta broke twice to take an early 4-1 lead in the first set, and while the fourth seed Tomljanovic broke back, Konta restored her double-break before serving out the set.

Both players held their serves throughout the second set before Konta wrapped up the win on her second match point in the tie-break.