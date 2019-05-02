Murray Trophy: LTA rename Glasgow ATP Challenger event in tribute to Murray family

The Murray brothers have played doubles together in the Davis Cup and at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (pictured)

Jamie Murray says he is "honoured" the ATP Challenger event in Glasgow will be renamed the Murray Trophy as a tribute to his family's contribution to tennis.

Brothers Jamie and Andy helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years in 2015, and have won nine Grand Slam titles between them.

Their mother Judy is a coach and former GB Fed Cup captain.

In January, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy, 31, criticised British tennis' failure to build on his success.

Jamie - the first British player to rank as world number one in the open era - has worked closely with the Lawn Tennis Association to develop the event.

"I'm excited to be working with the LTA and Glasgow Life on this event and honoured to have it named in recognition of my family's achievements in the sport," said six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie, 33.

"I really hope we can use the Murray Trophy - Glasgow to increase awareness of tennis and create opportunities for more boys and girls to play, both in Scotland and Britain as a whole."

The Murray Trophy will take place at Scotstoun Sports Campus from 16-22 September.