Johanna Konta through to Morocco Open quarter-finals

Johanna Konta, who was fourth in the world after reaching the 2017 Wimbledon semi-finals, is now ranked 47th

British number one Johanna Konta reached her second WTA quarter-final of the season with another hard-fought, three-set victory at the Morocco Open.

Konta, who saved three match points in her opening match in Rabat, won 6-1 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 against Romanian Ana Bogdan.

Konta, 27, led 4-1 in the second set, only for 132nd-ranked Bogdan to raise her game and win a tie-break to level.

But seventh seed Konta regained control in the decider to earn another win in her first clay-court event of the year.

The Briton again showed her strength of character to earn a fourth straight three-set victory.

She will face Taiwanese second seed Hsieh Su-wei in the next round after she beat Lara Arruabarrena of Spain 4-6 7-5 6-3.