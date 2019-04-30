Morocco Open: Johanna Konta 'very proud' of first-round comeback

Johanna Konta also fought back from a set down to win in three in both of her Fed Cup matches for Great Britain last week

British number one Johanna Konta saved three match points - on her way to winning 11 straight points - to level her Morocco Open first-round match before going on to claim victory.

Konta, 27, saw off China's Yafan Wang, ranked 56th - nine places below the Briton - in a 4-6 7-6 (7-0) 6-4 win.

She was on the verge of defeat as she trailed 40-0 at 6-5 in the second set, only to stage a remarkable fightback.

"I'm very proud of myself, for the way I competed," Konta said.

"It was a tough match and I'm very happy to have battled through to find a way to win that second set and then come back from 3-1 down in the third.

"I also had match point at 5-3 so there was very little in the match."

Konta will play Romania's 132nd-ranked Ana Bogdan in the next round.