GALLERY - how Belgrade bombings shaped Djokovic

Nato launched an air campaign in Serbia - named Operation Allied Force - on 24 March, 1999. It lasted for 78 nights.
Slobodan Milosevic became the President of Serbia from 1989 to 1997 and President of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia from 1997 to 2000. He was the first head of state to be tried in an international court for war crimes and genocide.
Nato said the decision to intervene followed more than a year of fighting within the province of Kosovo and the "failure of international efforts to resolve the conflict by diplomatic means". It added President Milosovic’s "policy of ethnic cleansing" had produced "flows of refugees and internally displaced people".
By the end of 1998 more than 300,000 Kosovars had already fled their homes, according to Nato.
Smoke billows above the Belgrade skyline after an aerial attack by Nato in March 1999.
A cyclist looks at the remains of a bridge over the River Danube which was destroyed during Nato air strikes on the town of Kovin, 60km east from Belgrade, on 16 April, 1999
The Belgrade headquarters of Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic's Socialist Party was hit during an early morning air attack on 21 April 1999.
Between 30,000 and 65,000 refugees - mostly ethnic Albanians fleeing Kosovo - were estimated to have been stuck at a camp on the Macedonian/Yugoslav border.
A child from Kosovo clutches the food rations he had been given by British soldiers at a refugee camp in Macedonia on 5 April, 1999.
Protests against Nato's bombing campaign took place across the world, including this demonstration in Boston.
The American Embassy in Belgrade was vandalized by anti-American protesters who were demonstrated against the US-led Nato bombing.

