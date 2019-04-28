Barcelona Open: Dominic Thiem eases to title against Daniil Medvedev

Dominic Thiem is the first Austrian to win the Barcelona Open since Thomas Muster in 1996

World number five Dominic Thiem won his first Barcelona Open title with a comfortable victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

The Austrian, 25, was broken early on but then took 12 of the next 13 games to win 6-4 6-0 in one hour 13 minutes.

Thiem ended Rafael Nadal's hopes of a 12th title in the clay tournament in Saturday's semi-final, having lost to the Spaniard in the 2017 final.

"It's such an honour to win this tournament," said Thiem.

"Looking at all the names who have won it I'm very happy and proud that my name is also there now."

After going 3-0 down, Thiem used drop shots to continually trouble world number 14 Medvedev, who also required treatment on his right shoulder.

"I had some troubles at the beginning with the slice then it got better and that's the only thing you can do against him and I'm happy that I made it work," added Thiem.