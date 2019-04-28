Andy Murray: I don't feel any pressure to return from hip surgery

Andy Murray's most recent competitive match was at the Australian Open in January

Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray says he feels no pressure to return from hip surgery.

The 31-year-old Scot said in March he was "pain-free" after a resurfacing operation in January which he had said could end his career.

"I have been hitting the ball from a stationary position but I haven't been doing any movement," he told BBC Sport.

"I don't feel any pressure to get playing again but if my body will allow, I will try."

Speaking at the London Marathon, where he was the official starter, Murray said: "The hip is really good and there is no pain any more. I'm just a bit weak from the incision in the operation.

"I'm pain-free, happy and enjoying my life".

Former world number one Murray has not played competitively since the Australian Open in January, where he was beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

He said before the tournament that he planned to retire after Wimbledon this summer, but that the Australian Open could prove to be his last event.

Murray had the hip operation - which keeps more of the damaged bone than a hip replacement, smoothing the ball down and covering it with a metal cap - in London on 28 January.

No singles player has competed after having the operation, although American doubles player Bob Bryan returned five months after surgery in 2018.

Murray's mother Judy said on Wednesday that he was "cautiously optimistic" about returning to action "at some point this summer".