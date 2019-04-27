Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal denied ATP record by Dominic Thiem

Nadal had been hoping to win the event for a 12th time

Rafael Nadal's hopes of setting an ATP record were ended when he was beaten by Dominic Thiem in the Barcelona Open semi-finals.

The 32-year-old world number two had hoped to become the first player to win the same event 12 times.

Thiem, who lost to Nadal in the 2017 final, beat the Spaniard 6-4 6-4, also avenging his defeat in last year's French Open final.

The Austrian will meet 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Nadal had hoped to extend his own record of 11 wins, a mark he has also managed at the French Open and Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open - no other player has won a single ATP event more than nine times.

In beating Nadal, world number five Thiem, 25, also denied the Mallorcan a chance of winning a fourth consecutive Barcelona Open title.

Russian Medvedev beat fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-4 3-6 7-5 in their semi-final on Saturday.