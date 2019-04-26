Stuttgart Open: Naomi Osaka beats Donna Vekic to reach semi-finals

Osaka is into her first semi-finals since winning her second Grand Slam title in Melbourne at the start of the year

World number one Naomi Osaka came from behind in the final set to beat Croatian Donna Vekic and reach the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix semi-finals.

Osaka won 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-4) in Stuttgart and will next face Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who progressed after her opponent Victoria Azarenka retired.

Azarenka had been a game away from the last four but let her advantage slip as she struggled with a shoulder issue.

Petra Kvitova will face Kiki Bertens in the other semi-final.

World number three Kvitova overcame a poor start to beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 2-6 6-2 6-3.

Dutch sixth seed Bertens progressed by beating home favourite and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-4.