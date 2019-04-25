Tennis Scotland say 10 new facilities 'on track' for completion by 2025

Blane Dodds says Tennis Scotland had "a very strong 2018"

Tennis Scotland says it's on track to deliver at least 10 new indoor facilities in the next six years.

Chief executive Blane Dodds gave an update on the £15m plan at Thursday's annual general meeting in Stirling.

Building work at Greenock's Rankin Park is expected to begin later this year while four other proposals are at the technical design and planning permission stage.

It is hoped two facilities per year can be established between 2020 and 2025.

Tennis Scotland recorded income of £1.97m for 2018, up £110,000 on the previous year.

"Overall it was a very strong 2018 and we have carried that positive momentum into this year, which is already showing a significantly improved financial performance to reinvest in tennis across Scotland," said Dodds.