Stuttgart Open: Naomi Osaka beats Hsieh Su-wei to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka's win in Stuttgart ensured she will retain the number one ranking on Monday

World number one Naomi Osaka began her clay-court season with a straight-set victory over Hsieh Su-wei at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The Japanese, who lost to Taiwan's Hsieh at the Miami Open in March, won 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

The victory ensures Osaka will retain the world number one ranking for at least another week.

Osaka will face Donna Vekic next after the Croat overcame Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-1 7-5.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you