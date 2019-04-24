ATP Finals moving from London to Turin from 2021 to 2025

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dominant Zverev beats Djokovic to win ATP Finals

The ATP Finals will move from London to Turin after the Italian city was named as host of event from 2021 to 2025.

Manchester, Singapore and Tokyo were also on a five-city shortlist to host the season-ending tournament.

It has been held at London's O2 Arena since 2009 but will move to the Pala Alpitour stadium.

"We believe that Turin has all the ingredients to take the event to new heights," said the ATP's executive chairman Chris Kermode.

