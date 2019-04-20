Fed Cup semi-finals: Australia & Belarus level, with Romania & France also all square

Ash Barty is trying to help Australia, who have not won the Fed Cup since 1974, reach their first final since 1993

Australia remain well placed to reach their first Fed Cup final in 26 years after Ashleigh Barty beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka to level their semi-final against Belarus.

The visitors had led in Brisbane after Aryna Sabalenka beat former US Open champion Sam Stosur 7-5 5-7 6-3.

In the other semi-final, Romania and France are also deadlocked at 1-1 after the opening singles on Saturday.

France's Caroline Garcia beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3 6-3 to level.

French Open champion Simona Halep earlier outclassed Kristina Mladenovic in a 6-3 6-1 win to put Romania ahead.

The Romanians are aiming for their maiden Fed Cup final after upsetting defending champions Czech Republic in an epic quarter-final.