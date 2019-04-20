Fed Cup: Johanna Konta wins to put Great Britain 1-0 up against Kazakhstan

Britain's Johanna Konta needed two hours 38 minutes to beat Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas

Great Britain v Kazakhstan - Fed Cup World Group II play-off Venue: Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 20-21 April Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on all GB matches and you can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live commentary online

Johanna Konta fought back from a set down to beat Zarina Diyas and put Great Britain 1-0 ahead in their Fed Cup play-off against Kazakhstan.

The British number one trailed 5-1 in the first set but went on to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 at London's Copper Box Arena.

If Britain win the best-of-five tie they will earn promotion to World Group II for the first time in 26 years.

British number two Katie Boulter faces Kazakh number one Yulia Putintseva in Saturday's second singles rubber.

The two reverse singles and a doubles match will follow on Sunday (from 12:00 BST).

