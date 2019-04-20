Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal loses to Fabio Fognini in semi-finals

Fabio Fognini
Fabio Fognini has won eight ATP singles titles

Defending champion Rafael Nadal suffered a shock 6-4 6-2 defeat by Italian Fabio Fognini in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, seeking his 12th Monte Carlo title, had won his past 18 matches at the event and lost only four of 76 in his career.

World number 18 Fognini, 31, will face Serb Dusan Lajovic in Sunday's final.

The world number 48 reached his first ATP final with a 7-5 6-1 win over Novak Djokovic's conqueror Daniil Medvedev.

More to follow.

