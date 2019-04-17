Monte Carlo Masters: Norrie into last 16, Murray & Soares into doubles quarter-finals

From the section

Cameron Norrie is ranked world number 56

Cameron Norrie recovered from three games down to beat Marton Fucsovics and reach the Monte Carlo Masters last 16.

British number two Norrie, 23, beat Hungary's Fucsovics 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in one hour and 46 minutes.

He will play Italian world number 96 Lorenzo Sonego in the next round.

Earlier, Briton Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares reached the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, beating Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France and Bosnian Ivan Dodig.

The third seeds won 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 10-8 and will play the winners of the tie between John Peers and Henri Kontinen, and Diego Schwartzman and Joao Sousa.