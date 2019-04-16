Monte Carlo Masters: Cameron Norrie beats Adrian Mannarino in first round

From the section

Cameron Norrie won 87% of points on his first serve

British number two Cameron Norrie reached the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters by beating France's Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-3.

The 23-year-old broke early in both sets to win in one hour 19 minutes.

World number 56 Norrie next faces Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who beat 12th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Eleven-time champion Rafael Nadal, who had a first-round bye, begins his title defence against fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Wednesday.