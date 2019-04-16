Monte Carlo Masters: Cameron Norrie beats Adrian Mannarino in first round

  • From the section Tennis
Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie won 87% of points on his first serve

British number two Cameron Norrie reached the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters by beating France's Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-3.

The 23-year-old broke early in both sets to win in one hour 19 minutes.

World number 56 Norrie next faces Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who beat 12th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Eleven-time champion Rafael Nadal, who had a first-round bye, begins his title defence against fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Wednesday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you