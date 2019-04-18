Quiz: How well do you know GB's Fed Cup opponents Kazakhstan?

Fed Cup World Group II play-off: Great Britain v Kazakhstan Venue: Copper Box, London Date: 20-21 April Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on all GB matches and you can listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary online

Great Britain face Kazakhstan in a Fed Cup World Group II play-off this weekend in London.

Victory in the best-of-five tie would promote Anne Keothavong's team to the World Group for the first time in 26 years.

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen brought Kazakhstan publicity many in the country did not welcome with his Borat film and TV character. But how much do you know about the nation that used to be part of the Soviet Union?