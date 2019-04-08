Kyle Edmund to face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Marrakech last 16
Britain's Kyle Edmund will play Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last 16 of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech.
The 24-year-old third seed beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-2 in the first round, while French wildcard Tsonga beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in straight sets.
Edmund lost to Spaniard Pablo Andujar in last year's final - his first at ATP level.
Britain's Jamie Murray is top seeded in the men's doubles alongside John Peers.
They start their campaign against Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and the Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop on Tuesday.
World number three Alexander Zverev is top seed in the men's singles and faces Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the first round.