Charleston Open: Madison Keys beats Caroline Wozniacki to win first title on clay

Madison Keys' previous title came at the 2017 Stanford Classic

Madison Keys beat Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets to win the Charleston Open - her first title on clay.

The American, 24, won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, hitting 54 winners against Danish fifth seed Wozniacki, the 2011 champion.

It marks a fourth career title for Keys and her first since 2017.

The eighth seed beat three Grand Slam champions - Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko - en route to victory, as well as reigning Olympic champion Monica Puig.

Wozniacki - playing in her third Charleston final, having finished as runner-up in 2009 - said Keys was "just too good".

World number 18 Keys is the first American winner of the tournament since Stephens three years ago.