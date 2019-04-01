Madrid Masters: Felix Auger-Aliassime awarded wildcard
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime been awarded a wildcard for May's Madrid Masters after reaching the Miami Open semi-finals.
The 18-year-old was beaten by John Isner, who lost the final to Roger Federer, but rose to a career-high world ranking of 33 on Monday.
Auger-Aliassime is the youngest player in the current world top 50.
"I have great memories from my junior career at the Caja Magica, where I hope to produce some magic again," he said.
Spain's former world number three David Ferrer - in his final season before retirement - had already been offered one of the four wildcards on offer.
The Madrid Masters takes place from 5-12 May.