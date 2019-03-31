Roger Federer wins Miami Open with 6-1 6-4 victory over John Isner

Roger Federer in the Miami Open final
Roger Federer won 19 of his first 20 points on serve

Roger Federer captured his fourth Miami Open title with an emphatic 6-1 6-4 win over defending champion John Isner.

The 37-year-old world number five broke in the opening game and took the opening set in 24 minutes.

In his 50th Masters final, the Swiss fourth seed produced some typically sublime groundstrokes and wrapped up the match in an hour and three minutes.

It was his 28th Masters title and the 101st overall for a player who has won 20 Grand Slam titles.

More to follow.

