Miami Open: Ashleigh Barty into final with win over Anett Kontaveit

Barty hit 13 winners against Kontaveit

Ashleigh Barty eased into the biggest final of her career with a straight-set victory over Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Miami Open.

Following rain delays that amassed almost five hours, Australia's Barty beat Kontaveit 6-3 6-3, breaking her opponent's serve on five occasions.

Barty, 22, won the women's doubles title in Miami last year with American Coco Vandeweghe.

She will play Simona Halep or Karolina Pliskova in Saturday's final.

"It was a very long day, I know we had to wait around but it was an opportunity to drink some coffee and watch the golf so I was relaxed," said Barty.

"When I came out I was ready for business. I didn't start well but I was able to reset and do what I had to do."