Miami Open: Kyle Edmund distracted by crowd in loss to John Isner

Britain's Kyle Edmund is ranked 22nd in the world

British number one Kyle Edmund reacted angrily to noise from the crowd during his Miami Open fourth-round defeat by American John Isner.

He was trailing 5-3 in the second set tie-break when the point was stopped after he heard a shout from the crowd.

Umpire Carlos Bernardes ruled Edmund had lost the point as a result, with the Briton saying: "They keep shouting every point, I keep hearing it."

Isner served an ace on the next point to wrap up a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) win.

Defending champion Isner served 17 aces and won 81% of first-serve points as he beat the 19th seed.

Isner raced to an early lead and had treatment on his back before serving for the opening set at 5-3.

However he was broken to love by Edmund, who won two of the final three games to force a tie-break.

The Briton led the tie-break 5-2 but some big serves from Isner and an Edmund double-fault levelled the decider at 5-5, before Isner served out the set.

Eighth seed Isner will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut next.