Miami Open: Kyle Edmund beats Milos Raonic to set up John Isner match

Kyle Edmund will face John Isner in the fourth round of the Miami Open

British number one Kyle Edmund produced a classy performance to beat Milos Raonic in straight sets and reach the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Edmund, 24, did not face a single break point as Canada's Raonic struggled with a back injury which needed physio and medication on court in the second set.

In blustery conditions, Edmund's forehand was key as he took two of his three break points in a 6-4 6-4 win.

He now faces defending American champion John Isner in round four.

Isner overcame Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6(6) on Sunday.

"Isner is a similar match up in that you have to try to get his serve back," Edmund said after his win over a player ranked eight places above him.

"It's more just how heavy his serve is and how tough it is to read. I have nothing to lose and have to give my best. I'm feeling good.

"Today it was tricky conditions, blustery and you couldn't predict anything. To be able to break him once in each set was huge."