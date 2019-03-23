Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open with knee injury

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news

Eight-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Miami Open because of a knee injury.

Williams reached round three on Friday with victory over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, only the seventh match she has completed in 2019.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was set to face Wang Qiang in the last 32 but the Chinese 27-year-old now gets a bye.

"I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open due to a left knee injury," said Williams, 37.

More to follow.

