Miami Open: Naomi Osaka & Bianca Andreescu through to third round

World number one Naomi Osaka came through a three-set tussle with 141-ranked Yanina Wickmayer to reach the Miami Open third round.

Japanese top seed Osaka, who had a first-round bye, beat the Belgian qualifier 6-0 6-7 (3-7) 6-1.

Osaka, 21, hit 14 aces and saved five of six break points to set up a meeting with Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

"In the second set I got really emotional, so in the third I just tried to shut off my feelings," Osaka said.

"I had to work hard out there."

Osaka failed to defend her title in Indian Wells earlier this month after she was beaten in the fourth round by Belinda Bencic.

She looked comfortable against Wickmayer, although she needed two hours and nine minutes to close out victory.

Earlier, Australian world number 40 Ajla Tomljanovic beat Belarusian ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 6-4.

Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu continued her good form with a straight-set win over American Sofia Kenin.

Canada's Andreescu, who had to save match point in her opening-round match against Irina-Camelia Begu, beat Kenin 6-3 6-3.

Andreescu could next face Angelique Kerber in a rematch of the Indian Wells final, should Kerber beat Czech qualifier Karolina Muchova.

Serena Williams and Simona Halep begin their Miami Open campaigns later on Friday.