Miami Open: Kyle Edmund beats Ilya Ivashka to reach the third round

British number one Kyle Edmund is ranked 22nd in the world

British number one Kyle Edmund cruised into the third round of the Miami Open with a straightforward victory over Belarusian Ilya Ivashka.

Nineteenth seed Edmund, who received a first-round bye, beat his 110th-ranked opponent 6-3 6-2.

The Briton won 81% of first serve points and converted four of five break points during the 71-minute match.

Edmund will play Milos Raonic next after the Canadian's second-round opponent Maximilian Marterer withdrew.

World number one Novak Djokovic begins his Miami Open campaign later on Friday against Australia's Bernard Tomic.