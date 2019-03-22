Johanna Konta into Miami Open second round after beating Jessica Pegula

  • From the section Tennis
Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta won the Miami Open title two years ago - beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final

British number one Johanna Konta saw off a spirited challenge from American Jessica Pegula to reach the Miami Open second round in straight sets.

Konta recovered from losing the opening game on her serve to beat the qualifier 6-1 6-4 in 69 minutes.

The 27-year-old, who is seeking her second Miami Open title, will play Chinese number 18 seed Wang Qiang next.

Unseeded Konta, who reached a career high of fourth in the world two years ago, is currently ranked 38.

She could face 10th seed Serena Williams if they both make the quarter-finals.

Konta said earlier this week that she will play three home WTA grass-court tournaments this summer before Wimbledon.

The 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist plans to compete at the events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne in June.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you