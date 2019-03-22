Johanna Konta into Miami Open second round after beating Jessica Pegula

Johanna Konta won the Miami Open title two years ago - beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final

British number one Johanna Konta saw off a spirited challenge from American Jessica Pegula to reach the Miami Open second round in straight sets.

Konta recovered from losing the opening game on her serve to beat the qualifier 6-1 6-4 in 69 minutes.

The 27-year-old, who is seeking her second Miami Open title, will play Chinese number 18 seed Wang Qiang next.

Unseeded Konta, who reached a career high of fourth in the world two years ago, is currently ranked 38.

She could face 10th seed Serena Williams if they both make the quarter-finals.

Konta said earlier this week that she will play three home WTA grass-court tournaments this summer before Wimbledon.

The 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist plans to compete at the events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne in June.