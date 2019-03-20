Miami Open: Dan Evans through as a 'lucky loser' but Jay Clarke is beaten in qualifying

Evans was handed a point deduction late in the second set

Great Britain's Dan Evans reached the first round of the Miami Open as a 'lucky loser' despite a straight-sets defeat in qualifying.

Evans, 28, clashed with the umpire on his way to a 6-4 6-4 loss to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

But as one of the highest-ranked losers in the final qualifying round Evans entered a 'lucky loser' draw and faces Tunisian Malek Jaziri in round one.

Britain's Jay Clarke lost to India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran in his qualifier.

Clarke, 20, is out of the event after a 6-4 6-4 defeat to the world-number 84.

But Evans moved into the first round after a bad tempered defeat to Bublik in which he was deducted a point for hitting a water bottle with his racquet before arguing with the umpire.

British hopeful Cameron Norrie will play Australia's Jordan Thompson in round one, while Kyle Edmund will play Italian Thomas Fabbiano or Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in round two after receiving a bye through the first round.

Britain's Johanna Konta faces American Jessica Pegula in round one of the women's draw.