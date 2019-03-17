Indian Wells: Bianca Andreescu beats Angelique Kerber to win title

Bianca Andreescu is the first wildcard to win the title at Indian Wells

Bianca Andreescu's remarkable Indian Wells run culminated with the wildcard beating three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber to secure the title.

The 18-year-old Canadian, ranked outside the top 150 at the start of the year, beat the German 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Kerber saved three match points on the Andreescu serve and broke back for 5-4 in the third set.

However, Andreescu produced a remarkable return game to win the biggest title of her young career.

Andreescu showed remarkable grit to fight back from a break down in the third set and put herself in front.

She grew tight when serving for the match and had cramp at the changeover, but her big-hitting helped ensure a stunning win.

Andreescu now has 28 match wins this season - more than any other WTA player - and will rise to 24 in the world.

She is also the first wildcard to win the Indian Wells title and the youngest player to reach a Premier Mandatory final.

More to follow.