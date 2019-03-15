Indian Wells: Roger Federer beats Hubert Hurkacz to set up possible Rafael Nadal semi-final

Roger Federer has now won 66 matches at Indian Wells - the most of any player

Roger Federer beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, 37, won 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 13 minutes.

The Swiss, a five-time winner in California, could next face Rafael Nadal, should the Spanish second seed beat Karen Khachanov later on Friday.

"I'm very pleased with my performance and I'm excited," said Federer, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

World number four Federer took charge by breaking Hurkacz, 22, in the fifth game of the match before doing so again in the third game of the second set and saving both break points on his own serve.

Federer has not played Nadal since beating him in the Shanghai Masters final in October 2017.

"The fans are maybe more excited about us playing than me as I've always got to be focused on my own game," added Federer.

"If I do play Rafa then it always brings extra energy into the stadium and for the both of us."

In Saturday's other semi-final, Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem will face Canada's 13th seed Milos Raonic.