Indian Wells: Angelique Kerber defeats Venus Williams, Thiem also through to semis

  • From the section Tennis
Venus Williams
Venus Williams was playing her third straight quarter-final at Indian Wells

World number eight Angelique Kerber defeated Venus Williams to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

The 31-year-old German clinched her third semi-final in the event with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win over American Williams in one hour 36 minutes.

In the men's singles, Frenchman Gael Monfils was forced to withdraw from his quarter-final against Dominic Thiem after suffering an Achilles injury.

Austria's Thiem, 25, will face Canada's Milos Raonic in Saturday's semi-final.

Raonic dominated Serbian teenager Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-4 following 13 aces to reach his second consecutive Indian Wells semi-final.

Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam winner, triumphed in the first set thanks to a dramatic tie-break that featured four breaks of serve.

In the semi-final, she will face in-form Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who reached the semis after a 12-match winning streak including a quarter-final win over Karolína Plískova.

"Venus is just such a great player and an amazing champion," Kerber said about her opponent, who came on to the court with a heavily taped right knee.

"It's always an honour to share the court with her. She's still playing at such a high level."

World number seven Thiem advanced to his first semi-finals at Indian Wells without hitting a ball after Monfils' withdrawal. He previously reached the quarters in 2017.

"I tried to warm up and my left Achilles was very painful for a couple days," Monfils told the crowd.

"And this morning, it was really tough for me to run at 100%, and tonight I tried to hit a little bit and I cannot compete 100% tonight.

"I'm so sorry, guys, to put you in this situation, and I so thank you for everything you gave me this week and, again, I'm sorry."

Elsewhere, Canadian Bianca Andreescu and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine play in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be vying to set up a blockbuster semi-final when they play in the remaining two quarter-finals on Friday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you