Indian Wells: Simona Halep out, Rafael Nadal & Denis Shapovalov through

Marketa Vondrousova reached the round of 16 at the US Open in 2018

Unseeded Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova stunned world number two Simona Halep to reach the quarter-finals at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old, ranked 61st in the world, beat the Romanian 6-2 3-6 6-2.

Vondrousova has already beaten 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and last year's finalist Daria Kasatkina during her run in California.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov reached the fourth round in the men's event.

"I was running a lot - I felt like I was dying for a moment," Vondrousova joked in an on-court interview.

"I'm so happy to be through and so happy with my play."

She will play either Ukraine's Elina Svitolina or Australian Ashleigh Barty in the last eight.

It is the first time Vondrousova has beaten a top-five player.

She served for the match at 5-1 in the third set but was broken to 15, before a scrappy game from Halep ensured her victory.

French Open champion Halep, who is still without a permanent coach, has not won a WTA title since the Canadian Open in August.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, 18, continued her remarkable season with a 7-5 6-2 win over China's Wang Qiang.

Andreescu, who beat Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams on her way to the Auckland Open final in January, has won 23 and lost just three matches this year.

She will play Spain's Garbine Muguruza next, after the former world number one beat Kiki Bertens 5-7 6-1 6-4.

Shapovalov celebrates win with rap

Nick Kyrgios poked fun at Denis Shapovalov's attempt at a rap after his win over Marin Cilic

In the men's event, Spanish second seed Nadal raced past Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-4.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion did not face a break point and will play Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the fourth round.

Krajinovic, ranked 113, beat 15th seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-2.

Canadian 19-year-old Shapovalov rapped on court in his post-match interview after beating Croatian 10th seed seed Marin Cilic.

Shapovalov, seeded 24th at Indian Wells, beat the 2014 US Open champion 6-4 6-2 and will play Poland's Hubert Hurkacz next.

Hurzack, ranked 67 in the world, fought back to beat Japanese sixth seed Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-4 6-3.