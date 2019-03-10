Indian Wells: Kyle Edmund beats world number 86 Nicolas Jarry at BNP Paribas Open

Edmund's victory was his first tour-level win of 2019

Britain's Kyle Edmund beat Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-2 6-0 to reach the third round at Indian Wells.

Edmund, seeded 22, broke the world number 86 in the third game to set the tone for a dominant victory.

The Briton, who received a first-round bye, will face either Italy's Fabio Fognini or Moldova's Radu Albot in the next round.

Britain's Johanna Konta is also in action on Sunday against Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens in the fourth round.

There is commentary of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from around 8pm GMT.

Edmund beat Russia's Andrey Rublev last week in the final of the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells having entered the second-tier Challenger event as he completed a comeback from a knee injury.