Indian Wells: Johanna Konta through to second round

Johanna Konta is ranked 45th in the world

British number one Johanna Konta progressed to the second round in Indian Wells with a straight-sets win over France's Pauline Parmentier.

Konta, the only British female to make the main draw, won 6-2 6-3 in one hour 30 minutes in California.

The world number 45 broke the 33-year-old twice in each set and saved 10 of the 11 break points she faced.

Konta, 27, will face Su-Wei Hsieh in the second round, after the 33-year-old from Taiwan received a bye.