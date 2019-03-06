Andy Murray: Former Wimbledon champion is 'pain free' after hip injury

Andy Murray says he is "pain free" after hip surgery but that his chances of playing singles at Wimbledon this year are "less than 50%".

Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in January - which he said meant there was a "strong possibility" he would not be able to play professionally again.

The three-time Grand Slam champion said it was the only option if he wanted to return to the court competitively.

"The rehab is slow but going well," the 31-year-old Briton told BBC Sport.

"I want to continue playing, I said that in Australia. The issue is I don't know whether it's possible."

Murray broke down in tears at the Australian Open in January, saying in his pre-tournament news conference in Melbourne that he planned to retire after this year's Wimbledon because of the pain in his hip.

He added that the first Grand Slam of 2019 could prove to be the last tournament of his career.

After a gutsy first-round five-set defeat by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, Murray appeared to soften his stance by telling the Melbourne crowd he hoped to see them again next year.

In his post-match news conference he said he had been in pain for "the past 20 months" and wanted the operation to improve his quality of life, admitting he did not want to walk his dogs or play football with his friends.

Murray had the resurfacing operation - which keeps more of the damaged bone than a hip replacement, smoothing the ball down and covering it with a metal cap - in London on 28 January.

American doubles player Bob Bryan had the same operation last year and was back playing again, alongside twin brother Mike, five months later.

