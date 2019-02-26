Oracle Challenger Series: Dan Evans through at Indian Wells

Dan Evans was unranked when he came back from a one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine

Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the second round of the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells after knocking out American Maxime Cressy.

Evans, who missed out on his first ATP title at the Delray Beach Open on Sunday, won 6-4 7-5 in California.

The 28-year-old has climbed to 105 in the world after returning last April from a one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine.

Meanwhile, British number three Heather Watson went out in the women's event.

She lost 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to China's Han Xinyun.