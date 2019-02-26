Oracle Challenger Series: Dan Evans through at Indian Wells

  • From the section Tennis
Dan Evans loses in Delray Beach Open final
Dan Evans was unranked when he came back from a one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine

Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the second round of the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells after knocking out American Maxime Cressy.

Evans, who missed out on his first ATP title at the Delray Beach Open on Sunday, won 6-4 7-5 in California.

The 28-year-old has climbed to 105 in the world after returning last April from a one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine.

Meanwhile, British number three Heather Watson went out in the women's event.

She lost 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to China's Han Xinyun.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you